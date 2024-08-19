Live
Nara Lokesh Meets Foxconn Delegation, Discusses Future Plans
Amaravati: Nara Lokesh was pleased to meet a senior team from Foxconn, led by Mr. V Lee, at Amaravati today. He was excited to hear about Foxconn's plans to build more manufacturing facilities in India, focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), digital health, and electronic components.
Nara Lokesh shared with the delegation the vision of Nara Chandrababu Naidu to develop large manufacturing hubs, including design and global capability centers. He assured them that the government will provide all the necessary support for Foxconn to establish a ‘manufacturing city,’ which will create many new jobs.
The government is shifting its focus from just making business easier to speeding up the process. The new goal is to quickly create industrial zones for Foxconn and other major global manufacturers.