  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh Meets Foxconn Delegation, Discusses Future Plans

Nara Lokesh Meets Foxconn Delegation, Discusses Future Plans
x
Highlights

Nara Lokesh was pleased to meet a senior team from Foxconn, led by Mr. V Lee, at Amaravati today.

Amaravati: Nara Lokesh was pleased to meet a senior team from Foxconn, led by Mr. V Lee, at Amaravati today. He was excited to hear about Foxconn's plans to build more manufacturing facilities in India, focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), digital health, and electronic components.

Nara Lokesh shared with the delegation the vision of Nara Chandrababu Naidu to develop large manufacturing hubs, including design and global capability centers. He assured them that the government will provide all the necessary support for Foxconn to establish a ‘manufacturing city,’ which will create many new jobs.

The government is shifting its focus from just making business easier to speeding up the process. The new goal is to quickly create industrial zones for Foxconn and other major global manufacturers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X