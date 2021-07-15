Nara Lokesh meets unemployed youth in Amaravati, demands govt. for new job calendar with 2.3 lakh jobs

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has criticised the YSRCP government for bringing the unemployed youth to the brink of suicide. Meeting with unemployed youth at NTR Bhavan, Lokesh discussed future movement activities and was incensed that CM Jagan had released a calendar in the name of Job Calendar with only 10,000 jobs instead of 2.30 lakh jobs. The state government is trying to appease the youth saying it has created 6 lakh jobs in two years.



Lokesh said Nagendra Prasad, a native of Gopalangaram village in Kurnool district, wanted to complete B.Ed and get a job as a teacher and committed suicide for not getting a job. The Chandrababu lad has further opined that suicide is not the answer to problems and let's all fight together. He demanded a new job calendar with 2.30 lakh jobs that should be released immediately as promised by CM Jagan during the Padayatra. "As promised, 6,500 SI and constable posts should be filled every year. Ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh should be declared for the families of unemployed youth who have committed suicide " Lokesh said.



He was outraged that not a single private company had looked towards Andhra Pradesh during the two-year rule. Lokesh alleged many such companies have moved out of the state. Lokesh said they would fight until the state government would take up the task of filling all the vacancies in the state.





