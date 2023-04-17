Nara Lokesh padayatra evokes good response in Pathikonda

Pathikonda (Kurnool): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam padayatra has been receiving good response from the people in Kurnool district.

On the 72nd day on Sunday, Lokesh continued his padayatra in Pathikonda constituency from Rampalli village.

The 15.4-km padayatra ended at Palle Doddi village in Devanakonda mandal of Alur constituency.

During the Padayatra, people from different sections met Lokesh and poured out their woes before him.

A police constable told Lokesh that he has been serving in the department for the last 30 years and never faced any harassment.

However, he complained that under the YSRCP regime, he was not getting allowance when outstation duties are assigned. Every constable has to get Rs 2 lakh towards TA and DA from the government, he explained.

Similarly, representatives of the Backward Classes at a meeting at Marella, alleged that the YSRCP government was foisting cases on toddy-tappers.

The residents of Marella village said that they were facing huge drinking water problem.

The problem is much severe during the summer season. The officials concerned are least bothered to address the issue, they complained to Lokesh and urged him to resolve the problem after the TDP forms government.

In a similar way, the VRAs, Dalits and others poured out their woes before the TDP leader.

Lokesh assured to resolve their problems once the TDP returns to power.