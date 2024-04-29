Several TDP BJP leaders and activists join YSR Congress Party in Visakhapatnam Constituency

In a significant turn of events, a group of leaders and women activists from the TDP BJP party in the 55th Ward Dharmanagar Shiva Temple have joined the YSR Congress Party. The joining ceremony took place at the party office of Visakhapatnam Constituency in Balayya Shastri Layout, where they were welcomed by prominent YSRCP leader, MLA candidate Shri KK Raju Garu.

The leaders and activists, led by the 55th Ward Leader Bhadri, were adorned with scarves by Shri KK Raju Garu and officially invited to be part of the YSR Congress Party. They have pledged their support and commitment towards the party's vision and goal of winning the upcoming elections.

The event was attended by VKPCPIR Chairman North Constituency Election Observers Mr. Chokkakula Venkata Rao, 55 Ward Corporator KV Sasikala, Senior Leaders GV Raviraju, and other key party members. The new members have been urged to work diligently for the victory of the YSR Congress Party and to vote for the Fan symbol in the upcoming elections.

This development marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Visakhapatnam Constituency, as the YSR Congress Party continues to gain support and momentum leading up to the elections.