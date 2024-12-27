Nara Lokesh Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh, says he is a visionary leader

Nara Lokesh expressed his profound sorrow for the loss of a towering figure in Indian politics and economics. Dr Singh, known for his visionary leadership, played a pivotal role in steering India's economic transformation, particularly during his tenure as finance minister.





Saddened to learn about the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, a far-sighted leader who fronted India's economic transformation. As a renowned economist-turned-finance minister, he brought about an exemplary shift in India's economic policies, heavily boosting the economy and… pic.twitter.com/thRkoKYvRS — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) December 26, 2024





Nara Lokesh highlighted Dr. Singh's remarkable contributions, noting that his tenure marked an exemplary shift in India's economic policies that significantly boosted the nation’s economy and fostered substantial growth. His policies laid the foundation for modern India's economic landscape, impacting millions of lives across the nation.

As the nation mourns the loss of Dr. Singh, Lokesh emphasized the importance of celebrating his enduring legacy, which continues to inspire and power India forward in its quest for progress and prosperity.