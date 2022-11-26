Nara Lokesh plans 4K-km padayatra from Jan 27

Vijayawada: Since 2004, Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a sentiment of padayatras and political leaders who undertook the walkathons have been coming to power. In 2012, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu went on a padayatra of about 2,900 kms which catapulted him to power in 2014. Now, the latest edition to this series of padayatras is that of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Lokesh will embark on a padayatra on January 27, 2023 and propose to cover 4,000 kms in 400 days. The padayatra will start from Kuppam in Chittoor district to Ichchapuram in the north coastal region. According to TDP sources, the concept of padayatra is to meet the people, listen to the problems being faced by the people ever since the YSRCP came to power, assure them of standing by them and take corrective measures if they are voted to power. He would also tell them that the TDP would not commit the past mistakes and will ensure all-round development of the state.

The party leaders said youth and farmers were the most worried lot. Investments have taken a beating as in three and half years the state got only Rs 4,900 crore as against Rs 23,800 crore in one year. He would meet road-corner meetings (rachchabanda) with the local people of different sections. There will be no large public meetings.

They said the farmers' suicides had gone up by 19% and the inflation in the state was highest in the country at 7.93%.

For some time now, there has been a talk about Lokesh's strategic move as he is seen as the political heir as well to the TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, but now he made his padayatra plan official.

It may be mentioned here that the general elections are due in AP in April-May 2024.