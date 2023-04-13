Nara Lokesh promises to revive pension to drum artistes

Anantapur: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's padayatra touched Thootrapalle village where cultural drum artistes met him and complained that the pension of Rs 3,000 given by the TDP government was stopped by the present government.

Responding to it, Lokesh said that TDP government gave pensions to cultural artistes, who completed 50 years of age and promised to revive the pension when the TDP returns to power.

People in Kurmajipeta complained of worst drainage system in the village, which is causing severe inconvenience to school children. They said the school students were unable to bear the stink of overflowing drain on road opposite the high school.

Lokesh promised to address the issue and also assured to empower panchayats by using finance commission funds properly. Alleging that the panchayath funds are being diverted by the YSRCP government, Lokesh said he would boost amenities at panchayat level if TDP voted to power.

Enroute his padayatra to Rayalacheruvu, Lokesh met people in Yadiki mandal, who demanded a junior and degree colleges to the students in the mandal as they were forced to travel 60 kms every day to Tadipatri.

Lokesh lashed out at the YSRCP government for destroying education system and depriving them of even fee reimbursement.

When Lokesh reached Rayalacheruvu, large number of people including women and youth came on to the roads to have a glimpse of him. He obliged selfies to scores of people.