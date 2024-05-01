Every one should be aware of cyber crime

Gadwal: The Deputy Superintendent of Police Sattiah has been participated in an awareness meeting about cyber crime in Gadwal bus stand on Wednesday morning. On this occasion the DSP has stated that Every one should complain immediately on 1930 or( www.cybercrime.gov.in) after a cyber fraud.

On the occasion of cyber jagruti divas ,under the auspices of the District cyber crime bureau ,cyber security division has organised this awareness programme for the passengers and students in the bus stand area.

The Cyber crime DSP Sattiah advised the people not to share their OTP to any others ,tha bank officials never asks for OTP, and they should not be clicked on blue colour links which can be leads to a cyber fraud by hacking their accounts.So don't respond the fishy SMS s,emails,or calls on WhatsApp ,Facebook, Twitter and other social media apps offering free gifts,prize money,gaming etc..

The Cyber crime Sub-inspector Raju has stated that,the cyber criminals are committing crimes with new ideas, especially during the IPL cricket match the criminals can send fishy links asking to send your username and password to select the dream 11 ipl team by investing on one of the two teams.

In other cases some unknown person calls you and threatening to arrest you , because there are some drugs reached to your door step in your order .If you have such a problem you should inform to the police station near by you immediately.

It is suggested that you should be careful about the calls offering you valuable goods at cheap price online.And gift coupons , winning lakhs of rupees in lottery by shoping online in misho.If your complaint submitted through NC RP portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) the concerned police station will be responded immediately ,there is a chance to recover your lost money.

The two town SI kondur Ramu,Ramu police and others were participated.