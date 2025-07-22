Nara Lokesh Reviews Development Works in Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri - Minister Nara Lokesh recently conducted a review with officials regarding ongoing development projects in Mangalagiri constituency. During the meeting, he highlighted the growing interest from IT and other companies in establishing operations in the area, which he believes could create job opportunities for up to 50,000 individuals.

Lokesh urged officials to prioritise the distribution of house pattas for the second phase, ensuring that residents can benefit from the ongoing development efforts. The Minister’s commitment to fostering local employment and improving living conditions reflects the government’s broader aim to enhance infrastructure and economic prospects in Mangalagiri.