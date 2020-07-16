Nara Lokesh slams at YSRCP government over 5.27 crore cash seize in Tamil Nadu

Former minister and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh reacted on Twitter over the seizure of a vehicle carrying Rs 5.27 crore from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu. He said that it is understandable how far the YSRCP MLAs are yielding to exploitation in the state.

"CM Jagan found sand, land and wine in Tamil Nadu. Rs 5.27 crore in a car with a MLA sticker. Looking at the bundles of money moving to other states, it is understandable what range the exploitation of YSRCP MLAs are resorting," Lokesh tweeted.

ఇతర రాష్ట్రాల నుండి వస్తున్న మద్యాన్ని పట్టుకొని గొప్పగా చెప్పుకుంటున్న ప్రభుత్వానికి పక్క రాష్ట్రాలకు తరలిపోతున్న అక్రమ సొమ్ముని పట్టుకునే దమ్ముందా? (2/2)





Police have seized Rs 5.27 crore from a car with an MLA sticker near Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu. Nagaraj, Vasant and car driver Satyanarayanan from Ongole were arrested in the incident while the cash was handed over to the Income Tax authorities and the case is under investigation. The presence of an MLA sticker on the car raised many suspicions. The car registration number is TN66 E 1166. Information that the car is in the name of V. Ramachandran.