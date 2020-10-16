Nara Lokesh slams Govt for indifference to flood-hit farmers

Amaravati: TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh warned the YSRCP Government of paying a heavy penalty if it continued to ignore the woes and suffering of the farmers in view of huge losses in heavy rains and floodwaters, on Friday.

Lokesh said that over 14 persons died in the floods in the past few days and farmers suffered Rs. 400 Cr crop losses but this Government was not giving any relief. It was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review on the rain mitigation efforts.

The TDP leader visited the flood and rain-hit crops in Mangalagiri, Tenali and Vemuru assembly constituencies in Guntur district here.

During his visit, Lokesh stepped into the knee-deep waters that submerged and damaged the crops in agricultural fields. He enquired from the farmers about their woes and the help they required to overcome the present crisis.

The TDP leader spoke to farmers during his visit to Gundimeda, Chirravuru and Pedakonduru villages in Mangalagiri. Speaking after visiting the damaged crops, Lokesh said that it would not be good for the State if the farmers have tears in their eyes. They have lost everything they have spent on the crops. Jagan Reddy promised to bring 'Rythu Rajyam' but now the Chief Minister was bent upon bringing 'Ryuthuleni Rajyam' (a State without farmers). Moreover, the CM was insulting by asking whether the farmers wear T-shirts and use turkey towels.