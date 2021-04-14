Nara Lokesh slams YS Jagan, says his family has no role in YS Viveka's murder, ready to swear

TDP national general secretary and former minister Lokesh is ready to swear that he and his family have nothing to do with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. To this extent he reached the Alipiri checkpost for swearing. He will be sworn in at Alipiri Garuda Circle shortly. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he in in Alipiri and questioned can CM Jagan come from Tadepalli Palace?. He asserted that If the YSRCP leaders are sincere, Jagan should be brought to Alipiri stating that his family is ready to swear that they don't have involvement in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.



It is learnt that Lokesh challenged CM Jagan in Naidupet, Nellore district last week as part of his Tirupati by-election campaign. He said that he would come to Alipiri and take the swear on the same.

CBI officials have intensified the probe on murder case of the late former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's brother YS Vivekananda Reddy. CBI officials at the R&B Guest House in Pulivendula are also probing the Viveka murder case for the fourth day. Authorities have already conducted several investigations. Now they are conducting another investigation. On Tuesday, CBI officials questioned Maheshwar Reddy and his family from Ambakapalle village. The Maheshwar Reddy family used to lease the Vivekananda Reddy farm and cultivate it.

In this context, the CBI officials questioned the family of Maheshwar Reddy to clear various suspicions as part of the investigation. CBI asked many questions and recorded the statement given by Maheshwar Reddy's family members.