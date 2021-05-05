Nara Lokesh thanks YS Jagan for deferring inter exams, urges to cancel all other exams

Andhra Pradesh: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to postpone or cancel all examinations in the state of Andhra Pradesh that are to be held in May. Lokesh on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Jagan to this effect. He recalled that the central government had already postponed all the offline exams to be held in May. He also asked the state government to take a decision accordingly. On the occasion, Lokesh thanked CM Jagan for postponing the intermediate examinations scheduled to be held in the state from Wednesday.

Lokesh also reminded in his letter that various entrance exams, college semester exams and competitive exams would be held in the state government in May and demanded a quick decision on these. In the spirit of postponing the Inter examinations, they demanded that all the examinations to be held in May under the auspices of the State Government should be postponed or canceled.



He, however, said that the conduct of coronavirus tests in Andhra Pradesh does not cross one lakh per day as compared to the neighboring states. He said that the situation of covid is severe and the incidence of patients dying in hospitals due to lack of beds and oxygen is unknown. Lokesh suggested that if the corona severity decreases, a review of the situation should be made in the first week of June and take the decision on conducting the examinations.