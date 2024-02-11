  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh to kickstart Shankaravam in Srikakulam today

Nara Lokesh to kickstart Shankaravam in Srikakulam today
x
Highlights

Telugu Desam National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will be inaugurating the Shankaravam program in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Telugu Desam National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will be inaugurating the Shankaravam program in Srikakulam district on Sunday. This program is aimed at addressing the failures of the YCP government and preparing the party cadre for the upcoming elections.

Meetings under the name of 'Sankharavam' will be held in 120 constituencies across the state for forty days. Lokesh will be conducting meetings in Ichhapuram, Palasa, and Tekkali constituencies today. Face-to-face interactions will also be organized with local activists and leaders.

The TDP administration is focused on making the Lokesh program a success and arrangements have been made accordingly.

TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchennaidu and MLA Bendalam Ashok inspected the assembly arrangements in Itchapuram. Arrangements were made as there was a possibility of thousands of people coming.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X