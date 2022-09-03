Nara Lokesh vows to continue Anna Canteen in Tenali despite hurdles by govt

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Saturday slammed the ruling YSRCP government for stopping distribution of food to the poor by Anna Canteen in Tenali. Speaking to the media, he alleged that the YSRCP leaders obstructed setting up temporary Anna Canteens at Kuppam, Mangalagiri and Nandigama.

Lokesh condemned deployment of heavy police force at market complex in Tenali. He vowed to run Anna Canteen in Tenali despite facing obstacles from police and civic officials. The MLC accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of instructing officials to close Anna Canteens run by the TDP under any circumstances.

Local TDP leaders opened Anna Canteen near market complex in Tenali on August 12. Officials of the Tenali Municipal Corporation served a notice to the TDP two days ago asking to close Anna Canteen. On Saturday, cops stopped the vehicle transporting rice and curries to Anna Canteen and shifted vessels containing curries to police station.