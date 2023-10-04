Live
Nara Lokesh will soon resume Yuva Galam Padayatra, says Atchennaidu
Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu said that Nara Lokesh will soon resume the Yuva Galam padayatra.
Atchennaidu had a conversation with the media where he mentioned that Nara Lokesh will be traveling from Delhi to Rajahmundry tomorrow and then proceed to Vijayawada and stated that the TDP is planning to announce the names of the committee members who will be working with the Janasena in two days. The TDP State President also said that Lokesh will meet Naidu in this week.
Atchennaidu further clarified that the relay hunger strikes will continue in support of Chandrababu Naidu until the following Monday and said that Bhuvaneshwari, Nara Lokesh's wife, will visit the families of those who died due to Chandrababu's alleged illegal arrest.He further stated that none of the party's programs have been halted due to Chandrababu's arrest.