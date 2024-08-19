Nara Lokesh's Successful "Praja Darbar" in Undavalli

Amaravati: Nara Lokesh has been at the forefront of addressing public concerns through his "Praja Darbar" initiative. This program, which was launched shortly after the formation of the government, has garnered overwhelming support from citizens across Andhra Pradesh.

On the 27th day of the “Praja Darbar” held at Nara Lokesh's residence in Undavalli, a large crowd gathered, with attendees coming from Mangalagiri and various other parts of the state. The session saw a wide range of grievances being voiced, with a significant number of complaints centred on land irregularities that allegedly took place during the YCP regime.

Many participants expressed their distress over lands being taken away or misused, and Nara Lokesh assured them that justice would be served. He promised to stand by everyone who comes to the "Praja Darbar" with their problems and to take decisive action to address the issues raised. In particular, Lokesh pledged to free the lands from the control of YCP leaders and return them to their rightful owners.