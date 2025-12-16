Narasapuram-Chennai Vande Bharat Express flagged off

Bhimavaram: The Vande Bharat train service is set to act as a catalyst for trade and commercial activities and serve as a jewel for the coastal districts in developing the marine and fisheries industry, stated Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma.

He formally flagged off the Narasapuram - Chennai Vande Bharat Express on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration event, he highlighted that the extension of the Vande Bharat service up to Narasapuram will significantly boost the region’s development. He said that the service would be convenient for students and software employees.

He stressed the crucial role of rail connectivity in the progress of the fisheries industry.

He said that the Vande Bharat train would allow commuters to reach Chennai in just nine hours. The Minister also revealed that discussions are underway for introducing Vande Bharat services from Narasapuram to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

He assured the gathering that arrangements would be made for the Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express to have a stop at Tadepalligudem.

He stated that the construction of RUBs (Rail Under Bridges) and ROBs (Rail Over Bridges) has been identified at 48 railway crossings in the region. Prior to the flagging-off ceremony, a bike rally featuring NDA leaders and activists was held, commencing from the office of Narasapuram MLA Bommidi Nayakar. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu, Minister for Water Resources, K Raghurama Krishna Raju, State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, Satya Prakash, SC Railway Additional General Manager, Chadalavada Nagarani, District Collector, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, SP, Bolisetti Srinivas, Tadepalligudem MLA, Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, PAC Chairman, and others.