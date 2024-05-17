Live
Narasaraopet: Police seize 51 petrol bombs
Narasaraopet: Police seized 51 petrol bombs at Pinnelli village of Machavaram mandal in Gurazala Assembly constituency (Palnadu district) on Thursday.
Based on the information, the police officials checked the houses of the suspects Chintapalli Pedda Saida and Chintapalli Nanni Allabakshu. During the inspection, they found 51 petrol bombs in the baskets. This incident created sensation in Macherla.
Addressing media at Dachepalli police station, Palnadu district SP G Bindu Madhav said the police officials recovered petrol bombs, empty beer bottles, and stones from their house.
He said they took suspects into custody. Police registered a case and investigation in underway.
Meanwhile, Section-144 continued in Macherla on Thursday as a precautionary measure. Police officials sought the cooperation of traders and people.