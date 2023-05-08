Narasaraopet: Village Revenue Officer in Anti-Corruption Bureau net

Narasaraopet : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday caught Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Nageswara Rao working in Achampet Tahsildar’s office, while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a farmer Kilari Murali. They booked a case against the accused.

According to official sources, farmer Kilari Murali met VRO Nageswara Rao for correcting the name for his land in the revenue records, for which the VRO demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. The farmer had already paid Rs 5,000 to the VRO and agreed to pay Rs 15,000 after completion of work.

Vexed with the VRO’s attitude, Murali informed the matter to the ACB officials. They nabbed Nageswara Rao while taking bribe from the victim in the tahsildar’s office. They recovered Rs 15,000 from him and booked a case against him. ACB officials Pratap, Ravi Babu and Suresh participated in the raids.