Narayana calls for timely completion of urban infra works

Vijayawada: Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana instructed municipal commissioners to ensure the timely completion of development works in towns and cities, giving top priority to essential urban infrastructure. He said that projects related to solid and liquid waste management, drainage, roads and streetlighting must be taken up in a planned and systematic manner.

The minister was addressing a three-day workshop being held at the Directorate of Municipal Administration with commissioners and engineers from 77 municipalities from across the state.

On the opening day on Tuesday, officials from 29 municipalities participated, with discussions focused on the infrastructure projects to be completed by 2029.

Narayana directed officials to accelerate works and adhere to timelines. He noted that 85 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had already been cleared, and the remaining 20 lakh tonnes would be removed by December-end.

From January onwards, all solid waste will be fully processed. Along with the existing two waste-to-energy plants, six new plants are being set up to make municipalities free from dumping yards.

Stressing the importance of liquid waste management, the minister said that new drainage networks are being developed to handle both domestic wastewater and rainwater. Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, plans have been prepared to provide drinking water to 90 per cent of households in municipalities within the next two years.

He instructed officials to utilise funds from AMRUT, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), along with municipal funds, to complete drainage, road and streetlight works on priority.

On housing, Narayana directed that completed TIDCO houses should be allotted to beneficiaries every Saturday without delay. He set a target to complete 100 per cent of TIDCO housing construction by June next year.

The minister will continue to participate in the workshop sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday with officials from other municipalities.

Director of municipal administration Sampath Kumar, TIDCO managing director Sunil Kumar Reddy, and public health department engineer-in-chief Prabhakara Rao were also present at the workshop.