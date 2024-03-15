Live
Just In
Narayana Specialty Hospital launches special kidney package
Nellore: In commemoration of World Kidney Day, Narayana Specialty Hospital launched special kidney package here on Thursday, to raise awareness and promote kidney health, particularly among individuals aged 50 years and above. This special package, priced at Rs 999 (MRP Rs 2,499), offers comprehensive screenings and preventive measures tailored to effectively detect and prevent kidney diseases.
Narayana Specialty Hospital Superintendent Dr B Hari Prasad Reddy emphasised the institution’s commitment to nephrology care, backed by over 18 years of experience under the guidance of Dr K Praveen Kumar, distinguished Professor and HOD of Narayana Nephrology.
Dr Reddy urged people to use this opportunity to safeguard their kidney health and lead fulfilling lives, unencumbered by kidney-related ailments.
In addition to the package, the Hospital authorities released a Telugu booklet titled ‘Mootra Pinda Samrakshana’, which provides essential information to the community.
For further information, interested people can contact Narayana Specialty Hospital, Nellore at Phone: 9640100555, 7331170063.