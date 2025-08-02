Narayana studies urban development in Singapore

Vijayawada: Ministerfor municipal administration and urban development P Narayana is currently on a six-day visit to Singapore to study urban development methods that can be implemented in building Amaravati as a world-class capital.

The minister has been examining various projects and meeting with prominent individuals during his trip. On Friday, accompanied by CRDA commissioner Kannababu, he visited the ALBA waste management plant in Singapore. The plant uses advanced technology to recycle solid waste, including plastic and e-waste, and converts other waste into energy.

During the visit, Singaporean officials briefed the minister on their waste management processes, from collection to recycling. The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly focusing on solid waste management and is developing plans for waste-to-energy plants and e-waste recycling. Narayana discussed with Singaporean officials the possibility of implementing similar systems in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Later on Friday, the minister visited the headquarters of the Singapore police force. Senior police officials explained to him the use of technology in law enforcement, crime prevention, and maintaining law and order.

The minister departed for Malaysia on Friday night, where he is scheduled to examine urban development, infrastructure, and other projects, including the Twin Towers and convention centers. The tour is aimed at gathering insights for the development of Amaravati.