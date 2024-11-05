Narayana vows to complete Amaravati capital in 3 years

Vijayawada: The state government has been clearing all the hurdles for development of Amaravati capital and as part of it, old tenders will be closed and new tenders will be called for, said minister for municipal administration P Narayana.

Narayana said a decision was taken to call for new tenders before December 31 and for High Court and Assembly buildings before January to complete the Amaravati developmental works within three years.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister said CRDA meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held at secretariat on Monday had taken key decisions for development of Amaravati.

He said while the previous TDP government launched developmental works worth Rs 35,000 crore, the YSRCP government neglected the development of Amaravati and stopped the works midway without clearing the bills.

He said a technical committee was formed with chief engineers to close the old tenders and the committee submitted its report on October 29.

The minister said that the World Bank came forward to extend a loan of Rs 15,000 crore for development of Amaravati. As per the suggestions of World Bank, priority has been given to develop reservoirs to prevent inundation of capital region.

The reservoirs will be constructed as per the Netherlands designs. He said the inner and outer ring roads of Amaravati capital will be developed simultaneously.

Criticising the previous government for trying to destroy Amaravati, Narayana said the YSRCP government played a ‘three card’ game in the name of three capitals. “The capital works have picked up momentum after the NDA government came to power. We are aiming to make Amaravati one of the five important cities of the world,” he said.