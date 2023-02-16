Narayanapuram project modernisation works kept in cold storage

Srikakulam: Medium irrigation project Narayanapuram is located across Nagavali river between Laabhaam and Narayanapuram villages in Burja mandal in the district. The project is having both Right Main Canal (RMC) and Left Main Canals (LMC) and its total ayacut area is an extent of 37,400 acres in Santhakaviti, Burja, Ponduru and Etcherla mandals.

The project and its canals were damaged and as a result supply of irrigation water to tail-end areas covered under both RMC and LMC turned difficult. Shutters, locking systems and canal bunds were damaged at several points all along both the RMC and LMC.

Farmers of tail-end area villages Bhageeradhapuram, Ponnada, Kammapeta, Bonthalakoduru, Dharmavaram, Muddada, Ramjogipeta, Kongaram and Kottapeta have been submitting representations to both officials and people's representatives to carry out the repair works.

Due to damage of distributaries, supply of water through minor and sub-minor canals became difficult to several villages in Ponduru and Burja mandals in Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency. Affected farmers have submitted their representations on several occasions to AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on several occasions as he is the elected MLA from Amadalavalasa. But the issues are yet to be addressed.

Project modernisation works were started in 2018 with Japan India International Collaboration Authority (JICA) funds at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore.

Later, the government completed all legal formalities and contractors executed works and completed 15 per cent works and afterwards works were stopped due to non-payment of bills.

"The State government has to clear Rs 17.50 crore pending bills to contractors and as a result they stopped works since 2019," Superintendent

Engineer (SE) for Srikakulam irrigation circle, Ponnada Sudhakara Rao explained.

"We have submitted reports to government on pending bills on several occasions and waiting for their sanction," he added.

Farmers K Appa Rao, N.Rami Naidu and M Appala Naidu, farmers of Ponduru and Burja mandals demanded that the State government clear pending bills to contractors to finish works before coming kharif season.