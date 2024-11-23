Naredco donates Rs 75L to CMRF

Undavalli: The representatives of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) called on Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his residence here on Friday and handed over a cheque for Rs 75 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

It may be recalled that they had already presented a cheque for Rs 25 lakh in the past.

Naredco State chapter president Gadde Chakradhar thanked the Chief Minister for repealing the Land Titling Act which paved the way to the protection of people’s landed properties.

Welcoming the government decision enhancing the land rates across the State, he appealed to the Chief Minister to defer the decision by one year keeping in view the slowdown of real estate business and construction industry.

In response, the Chief Minister assured the realtors that the government would cooperate with everyone to set things right. He said that the construction sector is very important for the financial development of the State.

Naredco State secretary general Mamidi Sitaramaiah said that the concept of speed of doing business is innovative and would help in the growth of industries providing employment opportunities to the youth. He said that the single window system introduced to provide permission for the construction of buildings would help a lot for its growth.

Executive vice-presidents Paruchuri Kiran Kumar, Yaganti Durga Prasad, Talluri Sivaji, treasurer Chava Ramesh Babu, Naredco regional representatives P Rajasekhar, KNVV Naresh, Mandava Sandeep, P Nagavamsi, K Muralikrishna, Galla Ramachandra Rao, Vemuri Subba Rao and V Vamsikrishna were present.