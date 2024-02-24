Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju Resigns from YCP

Narsapuram Member of Parliament (MP) Raghurama Krishnam Raju, a longstanding member of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and a vocal critic of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, has tendered his resignation from the party. While rumors circulated about his potential resignation from his parliamentary post as well, Krishnaraju clarified that he intends to retain his Lok Sabha membership.

In his resignation letter addressed to party president Jagan Mohan Reddy, Krishnaraju cited the persistent efforts by Mohammad Ghajinila to disqualify him from his parliamentary position, emphasizing that such endeavors have not succeeded thus far. Despite facing opposition and alleged hostile actions from within the party, Krishnaraju highlighted his dedicated work towards the comprehensive development of his constituency in Narsapuram over the past 3.5 years.



Expressing a commitment to public service and a desire to prioritize the welfare of his constituents, Krishnam Raju announced his resignation from the primary active membership of the YSRCP. He underscored the need for immediate approval of his resignation, signaling his determination to continue serving the public interest outside the party framework.



Krishnam Raju's resignation letter also alluded to the impending electoral mandate, suggesting that the forthcoming political landscape may involve a shift in alliances or party affiliations. The decision to part ways with the YSRCP marks a significant development in Krishnaraju's political trajectory, prompting speculation about his future political endeavors and potential party affiliations for the upcoming elections.



The resignation of Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju from the YSRCP sets the stage for a new chapter in his political career, as observers await further details on his future political alignment and the implications of his decision on the electoral landscape in the region.