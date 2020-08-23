Narsaraopet YSRCP MLA Dr. Gopiredy Srinivasa Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Narasaraopet MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy was infected with the coronavirus. He himself declared he has undergone tests after carrying symptoms with aches and pains and tested positive. He said he was currently being treated at Home Quarantine and appealed that no one should contact him until he tests negative. He urged the cadre not to be discouraged and that he will soon come forward with good health. MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy also appealed to those who have met him for the last four and a half days to undergo covid tests.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 cases shot up to 3,45,216 on Saturday with 10,276 more people testing positive, while 97 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 3,189, health officials said. According to a statement by the health department, 13 fatalities were reported from Chittoor district, 11 from Anantapur district and 10 from Nellore. 8 people each succumbed in East Godavari, West Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam districts, 6 each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam, 5 in Srikakulam and 3 each in Krishna and Vizianagaram districts.

As many as 8,593 people recovered from the virus on Saturday taking cumulative recoveries to 2,52,638. The recovery rate in the state stands at 72.86 per cent against the national average of 74.30 per cent.