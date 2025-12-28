Narsipatnam to be transformed into a medical hub: Speaker

Visakhapatnam: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu stated that his goal is to transform Narsipatnam constituency into a medical hub and that he is working to provide corporate-level medical care to the poor. On Saturday, he laid the foundation stone for a birth waiting hall to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore on the premises of the NTR Government Hospital in Narsipatnam along with Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Deccan Fine Chemicals ED KVLP Raju. Later, he inaugurated a state-of-the-art TIFFA scanning machine worth Rs 35 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayyanna Patrudu recalled that the NTR Government Hospital was started in 1985 during NTR's tenure. It is now serving hundreds of people in the region, he added. The Assembly Speaker stated that pregnant women from distant places like Tuni and Paderu are admitted in the hospital for deliveries due to their trust reposed in the hospital. He added that the birth waiting hall will be very useful in preventing complications that arise due to arriving in the hospital at the last minute. "The building is designed for the convenience of pregnant women so that they can come to the hospital two days before their delivery date and remain under the supervision of doctors. Free meals and accommodation will be provided here for the pregnant woman plus an attendant," the Assembly Speaker informed.

The Speaker said that NTPC has sanctioned Rs 72.5 lakh for the development of nine Primary Health Centres in Narsipatnam, which will improve the infrastructure in these hospitals. Further, Ayyanna Patrudu opined that it is a matter of pride that while the government has sanctioned only seven TIFFA scanning machines across the state, one of them has been allocated at the Narsipatnam hospital. He expressed gratitude to collector Vijaya Krishnan and the management of Deccan Chemicals and NTPC for their cooperation in the development of the education and health sectors in the constituency.

Councillor Chintakayala Padmavathi, ZPTC Ramanamma, Jana Sena Party constituency in-charge Surya Chandra, Deputy DMHO Dr. Jyothi, project director Dr Prashanthi and hospital Superintendent Dr Sudha were present.