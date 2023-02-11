National conference on smart materials from Feb 27

Vijayawada: Department of Physics of Andhra Loyola College in association with Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) is organising a two-day national conference on 'Recent trends in Smart Materials and Applications' (NCRSMA-2023) from February 27, according to head of Physics Department Srinivasa Sastri.

Srinivasa Sastri along with IAPT-AP chapter secretary Dr Sahay Bhaskaran, seminar director Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao and Principal Fr Kishore and convener of conference Dr Srikar released the poster on the Andhra Loyola College premises here on Friday.

Srinivasa Sastri said the researchers and scientists will deliver on topics such as ceramic materials, glasses and glass ceramics, thin films, solar materials and nano materials.

The smart materials play a very important role in upcoming nano and biomaterials that have potential applications in green energy and sustainable agriculture. The smart materials are used in display devices, sensors, memory devices and Artificial Intelligence.

The research in these fields provides at least three million jobs at various levels for young researchers and students. This is a highly potential field for future employment and entrepreneurs to launch even startups in application-oriented fields including IT and Robotics and space.