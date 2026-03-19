National Defence College faculty visits VPA

Visakhapatnam: A 16-member team of National Defence College (NDC) faculty visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on March 18th (Wednesday).

The team, including course members, met Deputy Chairperson of the VPA Roshni Aparanji Korati, who briefed them of the infrastructure facilities available at the port along with the cargo handling capacities.

Modernisation and mechanisation covered storage facilities, solar power system, sewage treatment plant for internal and industrial purpose, development of Vizag international cruise terminal, among others, were explained to the delegation through a digital presentation.

Senior Directing Staff (Air) faculty in-charge, NDC MV Patel, secretary, VPA M. Shankara Babu, heads of the departments and senior officers participated.