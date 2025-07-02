National Doctors’ Day celebrated at SITAM

Vizianagaram: As part of National Doctors’ Day celebrations, the Andhra Pradesh Library Association, Vizianagaram district branch, in collaboration with SITAM Engineering College, organised a programme at SITAM college.

Prominent gynaecologist Dr Sanyasamma emphasised the profound reverence for doctors in Indian culture, where they are regarded as living embodiments of Lord Narayana. She highlighted how doctors often sacrifice their personal lives and endure their own struggles silently while attending to patients with compassion and a smile.

Urologist Dr Jada Srikanth said that medicines may heal diseases, but only doctors can heal patients.

“Drawing a powerful comparison, he said that while soldiers protect the nation, it is doctors who protect the human body.

Dr Balijepalli Praneeth and Dr Ungarala Kiran, faculty members at MIMS, reiterated the indispensable role doctors play in society. They pointed out that it is only when one falls ill and receives care that the true value of a doctor becomes evident. They stressed that the service rendered by doctors leaves a permanent impression on the minds of patients.

As part of the programme, Dr Sashibhooshan Rao, alongside Samudrala Guruprasad, president of the Vizianagaram District Library Association, felicitated doctors for their contributions to the medical field.