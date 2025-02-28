National Health Authority felicitates two AP doctors

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : The National Health Authority (NHA) has felicitated two private doctors from Andhra Pradesh for their outstanding performance and early adoption of the Central government-sponsored Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in the state.

ABDM state nodal officer BV Rao said in a statement on Thursday that Dr Srinivas of Sri Krish-na Multispeciality Hospital in Guntur and Dr Srikanth of Sumanth Orthopaedic Centre in Gun-takal were among the top 50 healthcare professionals across India, who were felicitated for being early adopters of ABDM and for their significant work in generating ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) linked health records.

The ABDM aims at developing the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of India. By creating ABHA-linked health records, these doctors are helping build a digital ecosystem that gives patients control over their health information while ena-bling healthcare providers to access accurate medical histories with patient’s consent.

The Central government is giving incentives to the state government and private health care facilities for creating ABHAs.

It is significant that two private health facilities in AP were felicitated by the National Health Authority.

National Health Mission managing director and additional CEO Vaska Kiran Gopal felicitated the two hospitals.