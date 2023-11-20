National-level Yoga championship competitions: 40 AP athletes to participate

Kurnool: Yoga State Association chairman Lakshmikanth Reddy called upon the yoga athletes to exhibit their skills and win the hearts of the judges and people.

Speaking with The Hans India here on Sunday, he informed that the national-level Yoga junior and sub-junior championship competitions will be held in Guwahati in Assam State from November 23 to 26.

He said the athletes have won three places at 48th State-level championship competitions held in Kurnool on September 9 and 10. He assured that the three teams would win incredible prizes if they come out with good results at the national-level championship competitions. Later, he distributed sports kits to the teams, which are likely to represent Kurnool at national-level Yoga championship competitions. State Yoga Association general secretary Yogacharya Avinash Shetty said that around 40 athletes are participating at national-level Yoga championship competitions from Andhra Pradesh from sub-junior category. Of the 40 athletes, 12 are from Kurnool district.

Disclosing the details of the teams, he said that Ch Jaideep, Reddy Satwik, Shanmukha Choudhary, Chaturved, Devansh Naidu, Soma Surya Charan, Sandeep, Dheera Sri Krishna and Sriram from boys’ category will participate in sub-junior competition.

Lakshmi Chandana, Riha Vinutna Reddy, Manu Sri Sruthi, Krishna Priya, Kenisha, Suma Keerthi, Manshwini and Harshavardhini from girls’ category will be representing sub-junior category.

Siva Prasad, Sri Dharma, Ganesh and Dhan Dheeraj from boys category representing junior competitions and from girls category, S Thaslima, Armitha Bhavani Choudhary, Tanveer Fathima Begum, P Thasleema, Venkata Triveni and Indrani will represent.