National mathematics day celebrated at IIITDM Kurnool

Kurnool: National Mathematics Day–2025 was celebrated with academic fervour and student enthusiasm at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, on Monday. The programme, organised by the Department of Science, aimed at promoting mathematical thinking and honouring the legacy of mathematical excellence, witnessed active participation from students of schools and colleges across the region.

As part of the celebrations, Prof. Jaya N. Iyer from the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc), Chennai, delivered a special expert lecture. Addressing students and faculty members, Prof. Iyer elaborated on advanced mathematical concepts and contemporary applications of mathematics, inspiring young minds to explore higher studies and research in the field. The lecture was well received for its academic depth and clarity.

Adding competitive spirit to the event, the organisers conducted a series of interschool and intercollegiate activities, including mathematics poser presentations, quiz competitions, fun games, Olympiad challenges, and integration challenge contests. As many as 105 students representing 11 schools and five colleges participated in the competitions, showcasing their problem-solving skills, logical reasoning, and analytical abilities.

The celebrations concluded with a valedictory session followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Winners and participants were felicitated for their outstanding performances, while faculty members appreciated the enthusiastic involvement of students. The organisers stated that such programmes play a crucial role in nurturing interest in mathematics and strengthening the scientific temperament among students.