  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

National Sepaktakra tourney for U-14 boys, girls from today

National Sepaktakra tourney for U-14 boys, girls from today
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: As part of the National Schools Games, the Sepaktakra tournament for under-14 boys and girls would be held at Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary...

Vijayawada: As part of the National Schools Games, the Sepaktakra tournament for under-14 boys and girls would be held at Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary Boys High School at Patamata here from Friday, according to School Games Federation of India AP secretary Bhanumurthy Raju.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Raju said that they had organised already four courts with two of them with flood lights. “The Capital city of Vijayawada is ready to host the national tournament.”

The teams from 12 states would participate in the tournament which would be jointly organised by School Games Federation of India and the erstwhile Krishna district.

The matches would league-cum-knockout model and the teams from 12 states across the country have already started practicing sessions.

School Education director V Vijayarama Raju and Samagra Siksha project director B Srinivasa Rao are personally supervising the tournament.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick