National Unity Day celebrated

NCC cadets of SG Government Degree College taking out a march past on the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary in Piler on Wednesday

SG Government Degree College, Piler, celebrated National Unity Day in the honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 149thbirth anniversary here on Wednesday.

Piler (Annamayya district) : SG Government Degree College, Piler, celebrated National Unity Day in the honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 149thbirth anniversary here on Wednesday. The college’s NCC unit has organised a ‘March Past’ and a seminar emphasising Patel’s role in uniting the nation.

The event began with nearly 45 NCC cadets participating in the march past, flagged off by SI Lokeshand attended by College Principal Dr M Sudhakara Reddy.

During the seminar, Dr Sudhakara Reddy highlighted Sardar Patel’s contributions, particularly his efforts in the integration of princely states post-Independence, which laid the foundation for a unified India. The event inspired students and faculty, promoting the values of unity, patriotism, and national pride championed by the Iron Man of India.

