National Water Award for Kadapa
Highlights
The district has bagged National Water Award (NWA) for 2019 of its initiative in protecting groundwater level and effective implementation of water management
Kadapa: The district has bagged National Water Award (NWA) for 2019 of its initiative in protecting groundwater level and effective implementation of water management.
This award was declared during the election of 2nd National Water Protection awards related to Central JAL Sakthi Abhiyan organised at New Delhi on Wednesday.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story