Nation’s future in the hands of youth: Naidu

Vijayawada: Stating that future of the nation is in the hands of youth, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a clarion call to the rising generation to grab the opportunities being provided by the government.

He said that youth should not get satisfied with jobs that they get but should rise to the level of setting up industries and giving jobs to others.

On Monday, he inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi Block, VV Giri Block and Durgabai Deshmukh Block on VIT University campus. Addressing the students, the CM said that Amaravati works are going to be relaunched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2. Andhra Pradesh is going to be transformed into an innovation valley and Amaravati will be the care of address for Quantum Valley, he stated. He also took part in ‘V Launchpad-2025-Start-up Expo’ organised on the campus.

Stating that the way the head of VIT, Viswanathan, has started his life as an ordinary person and grew into an extraordinary personality is really commendable, the Chief Minister also recalled that Viswanathan was into politics for about 20 years during which he was in Parliament working with Annadurai, Karunanidhi, MGR and Jayalalitha. Promising to allot more land for the university as requested, Naidu, however, wished that VIT be developed to the level that at least 50,000 students should pursue their courses in the university in the coming five years.

Appreciating that 95 per cent of VIT pass-outs are getting placements, Chandrababu said that it is really proud to have VIT in 100 top universities in the world. “I also wish that Amaravati VIT be on top in all the VIT educational institutions,” he said.

“Very soon we are going to set up Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati and lay foundation for Quantum Valley in Amaravati on the lines of Silicon Valley, the CM said.

He also said that every house in the State is being geotagged, which will help supply medicines and food to every door if any calamity happens in future. Very soon Google is going to set up its unit in Visakhapatnam besides a new airport and metro in the port city and a steel plant is going to be set up in Rayalaseema, CM Naidu announced.