Nat’l senior tennis c’ship grandly inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: The 19th All India Senior Tennis Association (AISTA) All India National Ranking Tennis Championship was grandly inaugurated on Tuesday evening at the Officers Club, Visakhapatnam.

The tournament was officially launched with the lighting of the lamp by Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament Sri Bharat and Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority (SAP), Ravi Naidu.

The prestigious championship has attracted around 350 senior tennis players from various states across the country, marking Visakhapatnam as a prominent venue for national-level sporting events. Speaking on the occasion, MP Sri Bharat expressed his happiness over Visakhapatnam hosting a national-level tennis tournament. He noted that tennis is a sport that demands not only physical fitness but also high levels of concentration, with players often competing continuously for 4–5 hours.

He emphasized that sport should be embraced not only for competition but also for maintaining lifelong health.

The event was attended by former Andhra Pradesh DGP N Sambasiva Rao, Tournament Director K Satish, Officers Club Vice President Dr Santaram, CMMR Group Chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana, Organising Secretary DSN Raju, and other dignitaries.