NDA Candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy Promises Special Act for Protection of BCs"

In a promising move towards the protection and development of Backward Classes (BCs), NDA alliance candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy has announced plans to introduce a special law for their benefit. This announcement came after 50 BC families from Adigoppala village and 20 BC families from Oppicharla village, both in Andhra Pradesh, expressed their support by leaving YCP and TDP scarves at Brahma Reddy's residence in Veldurthi mandal center.





Brahma Reddy stated that he plans to allocate one and a half lakh crores for the development of BCs over the next five years through the BC sub plan. Additionally, he mentioned that a resolution will be presented in the assembly for 33% reservation for BCs in the legislature, which will then be sent to the central government for approval. Furthermore, he assured that 34% reservation will be provided in nominated posts within local organizations.



Another significant proposal made by Brahma Reddy is the revival of the Adharana scheme with an allocation of 5000 crores. This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to BC families for various necessities and opportunities.

