Live
- BCs are not Backward, they are the Backbone, says MLA Candidate BS Maqbool"
- YCP Leaders and Youth Join TDP in Visakhapatnam
- NDA Candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy Promises Special Act for Protection of BCs"
- The Drone Chronicles
- Kavali Constituency MLA Candidate Dagumati Venkata Krishnareddy seeks votes for Development
- FIR Registered Against BJP Leaders For Allegedly Inciting Communal Discord In Karnataka
- Key Highlights Of Lok Sabha Phase 3 Elections In Madhya Pradesh
- Live Update: NDA government will be formed in AP, Delhi PM
- Kutagula villagers show love and support for YSR Congress leaders during election campaign
- NDA MLA Candidate's Wife Campaigns in Visakha South Constituency
Just In
NDA Candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy Promises Special Act for Protection of BCs"
In a promising move towards the protection and development of Backward Classes (BCs), NDA alliance candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy has announced plans to introduce a special law for their benefit.
In a promising move towards the protection and development of Backward Classes (BCs), NDA alliance candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy has announced plans to introduce a special law for their benefit. This announcement came after 50 BC families from Adigoppala village and 20 BC families from Oppicharla village, both in Andhra Pradesh, expressed their support by leaving YCP and TDP scarves at Brahma Reddy's residence in Veldurthi mandal center.
Brahma Reddy stated that he plans to allocate one and a half lakh crores for the development of BCs over the next five years through the BC sub plan. Additionally, he mentioned that a resolution will be presented in the assembly for 33% reservation for BCs in the legislature, which will then be sent to the central government for approval. Furthermore, he assured that 34% reservation will be provided in nominated posts within local organizations.
Another significant proposal made by Brahma Reddy is the revival of the Adharana scheme with an allocation of 5000 crores. This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to BC families for various necessities and opportunities.