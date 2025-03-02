Blossoming Creativity: IHM-Hyderabad’s Flower Arrangement Competition Showcases Artistic Excellence!

The Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad (IHM-Hyderabad), a prestigious central government institute under the Ministry of Tourism; transformed into a floral wonderland as it hosted the much-anticipated Intra-Collegiate Flower Arrangement Competition. The event was a visual spectacle, celebrating artistic expression and creativity while underscoring the significance of floral aesthetics in the hospitality industry.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the competition introduced a Professional Category, welcoming skilled florists and professionals from leading hotels. Their exquisite arrangements not only elevated the competition but also served as an inspiration to budding hospitality enthusiasts, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry standards.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students across Hyderabad, including from other premier institutes such as the Culinary Academy of India; Regency College of Culinary Arts & Hotel Management; Indian Institute of Hotel Management and Culinary Arts, and Chennai’s Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, participants showcased their artistic prowess across multiple categories, Freestyle, Flower Decoration, Ikebana, and Bouquet Making, with each creation judged on creativity, colour harmony, and presentation.

Delete Edit

With its vibrant displays and high-spirited competition, the event was a resounding success, reaffirming IHM-Hyderabad’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence in the hospitality sector.

The competition was graced by an esteemed panel of industry experts, including Ho-Kiku A. Vineetha Sunil Kumar, a distinguished Ikebana Master, Hoka Sukanya Reddy, and other renowned professionals. The judges meticulously evaluated each entry, applauding participants for their exceptional craftsmanship, creativity, and keen attention to detail.

Sanjay Thakur, Principal of IHM-Hyderabad, expressed his appreciation for the participants, stating, “Floral arrangements play a pivotal role in hospitality and event décor. This competition serves as an invaluable platform for students to hone their artistic skills, which are essential in creating memorable guest experiences.

The event concluded on a joyous and celebratory note, with participants and spectators marveling at the stunning floral displays. With its unwavering commitment to creativity and holistic learning, IHM-Hyderabad continues to nurture future hospitality leaders, equipping them with the skills and artistry needed to excel in the industry.

The winners were felicitated with certificates and accolades, recognizing their outstanding talent and dedication to the art of floral arrangement. The winners of various competitions were

Free Style Category

First Place: Hariom Shukla, Ihm-Hyderabad

Second Place: Pranav Gawande, Ihm-Hyderabad

Third Place: Sara Ashish Reddy, Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management

Flower Decoration

First Place: Shivaprasad, Regency College of Culinary Arts & Hotel Management

Second Place: Susan Sara Singh, Ihm-Hyderabad

Third Place: Saraswati Birwakarma, Regency College of Culinary Arts & Hotel Management

Ikebana

First Place: Divyansh Gupta, Culinary Academy of India

Second Place: T. Mukhteshwar, Regency College of Culinary Arts & Hotel Management

Third Place: Sattwikee Ray, Ihm-Hyderabad

Bouquet Making

First Place: Sunidhi Nair, Ihm-Hyderabad

Second Place: Manthan Bahadure, Culinary Academy of India

Third Place: Md Abdul Ahad, Indian Institute of Hotel Management and Culinary Arts