Live
- ‘MADSquare’ arrives early for fans!
- Nani Presents ‘COURT – State vs A Nobody’ Trailer Out March 7
- ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Telugu teaser unleashed
- ‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’ – Boyapati Srinu Scouts Himalayas
- CM Revanth Reddy Reunites with Childhood Friends and Teachers in Wanaparthy
- Punjab Police bust cross-border smuggling network, one arrested
- Bengal Minister's vehicle had no pollution control certificate, claims SFI
- CAG reports: Time for AAP to face questions on corruption in Delhi, says Virendra Sachdeva
- Maha Assembly may debate stricter laws for women safety: BJP leader Ram Kadam
- Punjab Police demolish unauthorised structures of drug smugglers
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Reunites with Childhood Friends and Teachers in Wanaparthy
Wanaparthy witnessed a heartwarming reunion as Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy revisited his formative years, reconnecting with old friends...
Wanaparthy witnessed a heartwarming reunion as Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy revisited his formative years, reconnecting with old friends and teachers from his school and junior college days. During his visit to the town, he met with many of his former classmates and the educators who shaped his early education, cherishing the memories of his student life.
As part of his official tour to inaugurate several developmental projects in Wanaparthy district, the Chief Minister attended a special gathering organised by his friends' circle in the town. The event was filled with nostalgia as Revanth Reddy spent quality time with his childhood friends and teachers, reminiscing about his past experiences. He shared joyful moments, dined with them, and captured photographs, making the occasion even more memorable.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the house where he once lived as a student. The current residents were overwhelmed with happiness as he fondly recalled his time in their home. Engaging in heartfelt conversations, he inquired about their well-being and expressed his deep emotional connection with the place, recalling the invaluable moments he spent there during his educational journey.
Revanth Reddy's visit to Wanaparthy not only underscored his personal ties with the town but also highlighted his appreciation for the people and experiences that played a crucial role in shaping his life.