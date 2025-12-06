NDA govt focusing on welfare, safety of building workers: Subhas

Visakhapatnam: Labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash said that the NDA government is making special efforts to ensure welfare and advancement of construction workers as it is one of its top priorities.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised here on Friday for the construction workers of north Andhra, the minister said that as part of the efforts taken by the government, a welfare board had been established for the construction workers.

The coalition government is considering resumption of labour-related schemes that were discontinued during the previous government’s rule.

Subhash explained that steps are underway to provide skill training to the family members and children of construction workers to improve employment opportunities among them and Rs.70 crore would be spent for the purpose.

Subhash informed that efforts would also be made to increase the number of working days for labourers to double their income. Training on the use of modern equipment and technology would be provided to them and measures would be taken to improve workers’ overall standard of living, the minister informed.

The minister sad that GST rates had been reduced with an aim of increasing working days and enhancing employment. Also, he added that several measures are being taken to eradicate child labour and promote education.

He further stated that strict action would be taken against companies failing to comply with safety standards. The minister pointed out that although Visakhapatnam was owed a CESS amount of Rs 106 crore, only Rs 20 crore had been collected so far.

As part of efforts to eliminate child labour, he explained that 160 cases were filed against companies in the state that violated regulations.

Subhash said that free annual medical check-ups would be conducted for workers and that suitable solutions would be provided for the requests and petitions submitted by the trade unions.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board chairman V Mallikarjuna Rao said that steps would be taken to ensure that workers are covered under accident insurance worth Rs 10 lakh each.

He said trade unions had proposed financial assistance for the families of workers who died natural deaths, and the minister assured that the matter would be brought to the government’s attention. Telangana government is currently offering Rs.1 lakh for such cases, and that a similar measure would be proposedin Andhra Pradesh, he added.