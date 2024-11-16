Live
Just In
NDA govt is controlling prices effectively: Dinakar
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh 20 points programme implementation committee chairman Lanka Dinakar slammed Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh for ‘shedding the crocodile tears’ on rising food prices. Reacting to the statement of senior Congress leader on inflation in the country, in a statement on Friday Dinakar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA 3.0 is controlling the prices effectively and trying to check inflation.
He said Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana is being implemented for 80 crore people and on average Rs 4-5 lakh crore poor people were benefitted through direct benefit transfer.
He reminded that the highest food price inflation rate was under UPA rule with 14.72 per cent in November 2013.
Dinakar said under the NDA 1.0 the highest rate of inflation was 6.53 per cent in 2014-15 and lowest was 0.7 per cent in 2018-19. He said the NDA is effectively controlling prices in spite of disruption in food supply chain in the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war.