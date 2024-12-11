NDA govt rekindles hope for Tungabhadra HLC modernisation

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The TDP-led NDA government has rekindled hope for the Tungabhadra High Level Canal modernisation with the recent cabinet meeting releasing Rs 35 odd crore to execute 11 works pertaining to HLC modernisation.

The Ministry of Water Resources has even called for tenders paving the way for commencing works by February 2025. The tenders will be finalised before the end of January 2025.

The HLC canal is in a precarious state with several bridges en route collapsing and age-old sluice, regulators and other equipment rusting. Presently due to the horrible state of the canal, only 1,800 cusecs of water is flowing against the normal flow of 2,200 cusecs.

With Rs 9.9 crore, lining works will be taken up from the 115th km to the 130th km. A sum of Rs 22 lakh will be spent on Kanekal tank km one and sluice 3 will be built. At the main canal 147 km and 395 km points, outfall regulators will be installed at a cost of Rs 4.21 crore.

An OT regulator will be constructed at the MPR dam at a cost of Rs 4.14 crore. Another bridge at the 155,181 km point will be completed at a cost of Rs.1.53 crore.

The bridge at the main canal 115 -167 km is also being taken up with Rs 1.66 crore.

These primary measures would help improve water flow and prevent irrigation infrastructure collapse in the HLC main canal.