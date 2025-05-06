NDA highlighting ‘war issue’ for its political benefits: Cong

Nellore: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy has alleged that BJP-led NDA government is highlighting the ‘War with Pakistan’ issue only because of its party political benefits in coming elections. Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan in the city on Monday, the Congress leader said that elections were scheduled in some states very soon as the BJP has utilised the Pahalgam terrorists’ attacks as an opportunity of it party’s political image in the coming elections.

He said that if BJP lead NDA government really cares of its part over addressing cross bordered terrorism in J&K Valley, then why it fails to arrest the culprits involved in the attacks till date, he questioned.

Devakumar alleged that instead of suppressing the terrorism, BJP is encouraging the religious politics leads war like situation prevailed at Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). He also demanded to conduct Caste Census in impartial manner. He said that Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President YS Sharmila likely to visit on 13th May in Nellore district. Also present at the meeting were party leaders Vudatha Venkata Rao, Bala Sudhakar and others.