Nearly 5L children benefit from NDD in Tirupati dist

National Deworming Day observed with an aim to make all children free from intestinal worm infections

Children aged 1-19 years are given Albendazole chewable tablets

Collector urges students to follow hygiene practices like handwashing

Tirupati: National Deworming Day (NDD), one of the largest public health programmes covering school and college children, was observed on Tuesday in Tirupati district. The programme is conducted every year in February with the aim of making every child in the country free from intestinal worms.

It may be recalled that more than 836 million children are at risk of parasitic worm infections worldwide, while about 241 million children aged 1–14 years in India are at risk of intestinal worms, known as soil-transmitted helminths (STH).

Health authorities explained that STH infections can cause anaemia, malnutrition and other health problems, which may reduce school attendance. The programme aims to deworm all children between 1 and 19 years of age to improve their health and support better access to education.

As part of the drive, children aged 2–19 years are given one Albendazole 400 mg chewable tablet, while children aged 1–2 years receive half a tablet. The medicine helps eliminate worms such as roundworm, whipworm and hookworm.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar inaugurated the programme in Tirupati by distributing tablets to children. He said prevention of worm infections is very important for protecting children’s health, as such infections can lead to anaemia, poor nutrition and slow growth. He urged parents and teachers to give importance to the programme.

Dr Venkateswar said tablets would be distributed in all government and private schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the district, along with awareness activities. The Health, Education and ICDS departments are coordinating to ensure coverage of all eligible children. Students were advised to take the tablets as instructed by health staff and to follow hygiene practices such as washing hands regularly.

Officials said that 4,97,311 children in Tirupati district are expected to receive the tablets in this round.

A mop-up day will be held on February 24, 2026, for children who were absent or unwell. District Medical and Health Officer Dr V Balakrishna Naik and others were present.