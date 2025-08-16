Need for awareness of Constitution stressed

Ongole: The speakers at the programme, ‘Indian Constitution- Minimum Awareness’ and prize distribution for the elocution competition held in Ongole on Saturday, emphasised that the Indian constitution guarantees freedom, equality, and empowerment, but the people with no awareness of it are losing them one by one.

Prakasam Zilla Abhivriddhi Vedika president and Samyukt Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Rangarao presided over the meeting that was held by the Prakasam Zilla Abhivriddhi Vedika, Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights, Democratic Rights Protection Forum, and other public fronts, and in which former Chief Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu, former Agriculture Minister and state convener for Samyukt Kisan Morcha Vadde Sobhanadriswara Rao participated as the chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar Acharyulu expressed concern that many Indians still lack basic constitutional knowledge and are confused over the celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day. He noted that Dr BR Ambedkar enshrined equal rights, freedom, and liberty for all citizens in the Constitution, but ruling parties make amendments according to their preferences.

He criticised the attempt of the Election Commission to delete 65 lakh votes in Bihar and appreciated the Supreme Court intervention. He questioned the fate of democracy in the State when the locals are forced not to use their right to vote.

He warned the youth to keep track of their vote and exercise their right to elect only people with no criminal background. He highlighted economic inequality, stating that while a few corporate forces accumulate wealth worth lakhs of crores, the majority’s economic situation deteriorates significantly.

Former Agriculture Minister Sobhanadriswara Rao emphasised that constitutional awareness helps citizens understand both their rights and duties. He criticised rulers for trampling the constitution while allowing corporate forces to exploit national resources. He noted that 48 percent of national wealth is concentrated among 21 corporate entities.

Rangarao observed that the makers of the constitution wanted everyone in the country to prosper with development, education, and opportunities, but this was not achieved even after 79 years of Independence. He said that though people are educated now, they do not have the minimum understanding of their constitutional rights and duties. That is why, he opined, the rulers are infringing on the rights of the public.

Other speakers, Retired Degree College principal Sanku Manorama, Senior Advocate Panguluri Govindaiah, OPDR president Chavali Sudhakar, Chunchu Seshaiah, and others observed that the constitution is in crisis now.

They said that the rulers are promoting religious patriotism while endangering secularism in the country. They said that the people claiming themselves as public servants were torturing the public, and are even pressuring the judges. They said that though the constitution is not comprehensive, the fundamental rights are still able to protect the public.

The seminar concluded with the prize distribution for the winners of the elocution competition, which was held from July 20. Saisri from Addanki GGH School won first prize, Farhan from Markapur ZPHS secured second place, and M Nandini from Etamukkala ZPHS received third prize, along with several consolation prizes from others.