Need for expediting SC atrocity cases stressed

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission (APSCC) Chairman, KS Jawahar said that the commission is committed to building a discrimination-free society by ensuring justice and equality for marginalised communities.

Addressing a review meeting with NTR district officials at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he stressed the need for expediting the disposal of SC atrocity cases and ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Jawahar reviewed the status of various government programmes across 23 departments, including adherence to the rule of reservation in employment. He directed officials from police and revenue departments to clear pending cases at the earliest, noting that 51 atrocity cases are currently pending in the district, including 27 in the Vijayawada division alone.

He also highlighted pending issues related to land, service matters, and general grievances. Emphasising Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision, he said the development of weaker sections is essential for the progress of society. The Chairman also cautioned against the misuse of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, stating that the Commission is counselling individuals in cases of misuse while ensuring protection for genuine victims.

Speaking on the occasion, NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said the administration is working continuously to implement welfare schemes effectively, particularly in rural areas, including housing, sanitation, and support for agricultural labourers.

Andhra Pradesh SC Commission Secretary Chinna Ramudu, members Sripathi Babu and DR Gowtham Mekala Das, District Revenue Officer M Lakshmi Narasimham, District Social Welfare Officer KL Harshitha, Social Welfare Gurukul Schools District Coordinator A Murali Krishna, and district officials from various departments participated in the meeting.